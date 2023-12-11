R. Craig Barton Buys 40,500 Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) Stock

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSSGet Free Report) insider R. Craig Barton bought 40,500 shares of RESAAS Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,365.00.

R. Craig Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 1st, R. Craig Barton bought 10,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, R. Craig Barton bought 4,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, R. Craig Barton acquired 12,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, R. Craig Barton acquired 50 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$15.75.
  • On Tuesday, November 14th, R. Craig Barton acquired 30,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 8.6 %

RESAAS Services stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. 107,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. RESAAS Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

