Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 87,174 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,610,242.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

