Ralph A. Clark Sells 435 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $10,966.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,215.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoundThinking Stock Down 0.3 %

SoundThinking stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.46. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoundThinking

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.