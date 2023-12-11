Ralph A. Clark Sells 435 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $10,966.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,215.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SoundThinking Stock Down 0.3 %
SoundThinking stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.46. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
