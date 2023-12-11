Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Benchmark

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on METC. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $884.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,536,705 shares of company stock worth $26,472,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.