Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Benchmark

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on METC. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Insider Activity
In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,536,705 shares of company stock worth $26,472,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
