Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,252,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 544,214 shares.The stock last traded at $16.86 and had previously closed at $16.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
METC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on METC
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.
Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources
In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 249,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $4,044,797.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,536,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,810. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.