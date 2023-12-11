Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 106,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 65,638 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $15.17.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,536,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,810 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.