Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.27. 1,697,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

