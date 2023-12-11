Raymond James Analysts Give Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) a C$32.00 Price Target

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$32.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.30.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.48. The company had a trading volume of 262,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,852. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.93. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7781899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

