Raymond James Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE:CWB traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 240,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,824. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$31.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.