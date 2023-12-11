Raymond James Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $415.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.68. 204,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

