Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
O has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.36.
Realty Income Price Performance
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
