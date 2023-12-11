Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.
RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.45. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.52%.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
