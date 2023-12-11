Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.45. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.52%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

