Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.75

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $167.42, with a volume of 19954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,143,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.