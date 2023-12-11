Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

