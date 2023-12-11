Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 11th (ADC, AGL, ALGN, CAG, COGT, CRSP, CUBE, DPZ, EOG, EQR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 11th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $197.00 target price on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $401.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $134.00 price target on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $271.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a negative rating. Susquehanna currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

