Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 11th (AME, ATKR, AWI, BLUE, CHUY, HAL, HPQ, HZO, IMAX, JOUT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 11th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

