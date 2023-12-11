Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 11th (AME, ATKR, AWI, BLUE, CHUY, HAL, HPQ, HZO, IMAX, JOUT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 11th:
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
