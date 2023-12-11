Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Leslie’s (LESL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leslie’s (NASDAQ: LESL):
- 12/4/2023 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 11/29/2023 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Leslie’s Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.33. 3,204,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $982.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
