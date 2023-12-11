Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Leslie’s (LESL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leslie’s (NASDAQ: LESL):

12/4/2023 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/29/2023 – Leslie’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.33. 3,204,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $982.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

