Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ADSK, AMH, AOS, CLSK, FMX, GOOGL, KFY, LAKE, MO, PFIE)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 11th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $228.50 to $255.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $235.00 to $240.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

