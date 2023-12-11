Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ADSK, AMH, AOS, CLSK, FMX, GOOGL, KFY, LAKE, MO, PFIE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 11th:
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $228.50 to $255.00.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $235.00 to $240.00.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
