Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ALIT, AVGO, BPMC, DLB, ENTX, ETON, GLBE, GLPI, HRT, HUN)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 11th:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $975.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,050.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

