Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ALIT, AVGO, BPMC, DLB, ENTX, ETON, GLBE, GLPI, HRT, HUN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 11th:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $975.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,050.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

