Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 11th (ABBNY, ABBV, AVTR, BBY, CI, CTRA, DLO, DNNGY, DPZ, DVN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 11th:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. TD Cowen currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $341.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $335.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $455.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $550.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $415.00.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $189.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $171.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $151.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

