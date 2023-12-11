REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.88

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 73182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

REV Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $999.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 1,020.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

