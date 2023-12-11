Reviewing Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fellazo and NN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fellazo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fellazo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NN $498.74 million 0.28 -$26.10 million ($1.18) -2.49

Fellazo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NN.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fellazo 0 0 0 0 N/A NN 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fellazo and NN, as provided by MarketBeat.

NN has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than Fellazo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fellazo and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fellazo N/A N/A N/A NN -8.41% -8.88% -2.72%

Summary

NN beats Fellazo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fellazo

(Get Free Report)

Fellazo Inc. intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

About NN

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in various applications, such as power control and transportation electrification. Its products include electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies, and precision stampings for the electrical, general industrial, automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical end markets. This segment also produces various tools and instruments for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fellazo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fellazo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.