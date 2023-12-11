Reviewing PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.52 $48.66 million $13.47 7.73 Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 6.28 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 32.04% 24.48% 14.48% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PrimeEnergy Resources and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

