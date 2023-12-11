Reviewing ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) & Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR – Get Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of ULURU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ULURU and Abbott Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A Abbott Laboratories 0 4 9 0 2.69

Profitability

Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $117.47, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than ULURU.

This table compares ULURU and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ULURU N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories 12.92% 20.15% 10.24%

Volatility & Risk

ULURU has a beta of -3.13, meaning that its share price is 413% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ULURU and Abbott Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories $39.96 billion 4.60 $6.93 billion $2.94 36.04

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ULURU.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats ULURU on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ULURU

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

