RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

