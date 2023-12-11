Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $318,588.39 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.79. The stock had a trading volume of 728,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,197. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its 200 day moving average is $296.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

