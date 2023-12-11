Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $119,150.08 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 427 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.04, for a total transaction of $119,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.79. 728,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

