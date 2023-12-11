Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $161,398.44 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

ROK traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.79. 728,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,197. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

