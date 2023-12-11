Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.75

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 5391954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

