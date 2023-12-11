Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.300-5.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.29. 2,079,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.70.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

