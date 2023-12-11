Roth Mkm Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $42.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Semtech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

