Royal Bank of Canada Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.59. 435,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

