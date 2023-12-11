Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.63

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.63 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 225885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,009 shares of company stock worth $4,761,550. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,204,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $15,561,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

