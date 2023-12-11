RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.09

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.09 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 22710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

