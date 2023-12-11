Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.07.

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$41.72. 122,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,966. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.44. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$42.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.9743833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

