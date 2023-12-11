Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 4.2%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 62,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 345,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several brokerages have commented on RYI. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,517 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 95,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

