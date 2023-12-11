Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.56

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 510166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFRY. UBS Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

