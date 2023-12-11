Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.56

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 510166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFRY. UBS Group lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

