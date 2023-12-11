Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 538.1% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 53,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $250.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

