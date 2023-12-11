Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.180-8.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.8 billion-$34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.8 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.260 EPS.
NYSE CRM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,686. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 244.9% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
