Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.180-8.190 EPS.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.15. 4,764,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,686. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $104,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $91,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

