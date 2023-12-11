Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $918.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.8 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Samsara has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,026,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,026,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,829,175.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,065,519 shares of company stock valued at $53,539,285 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.