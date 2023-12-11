Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 13,300 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00.

SSL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

