Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 13,300 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00.
SSL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
