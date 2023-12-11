Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SVV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SVV. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $36,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 658,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,850,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

