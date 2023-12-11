Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.40

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 61633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after purchasing an additional 791,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 184,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,202,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.