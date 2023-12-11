Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 380,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $112.83. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

