Scotiabank Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,824. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.96. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

