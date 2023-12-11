Sean E. Menke Sells 50,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sabre Stock Up 4.9 %

SABR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,483,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,642. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 461,115 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $61,780,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

