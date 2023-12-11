SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $363.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.4 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.7 %

SCWX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 13,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on SCWX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.