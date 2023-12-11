SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.9 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.330 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,831. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.04.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Stories

